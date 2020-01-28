Saif Ali Khan Considering Increasing Security, Doesn't Want Fans Stepping On Taimur

Taimur Ali Khan is considered by his fans as one of the most loved kids of the Hindi film industry. He is used to all the love and attention of the paparazzi, but reportedly he is not friendly with paparazzi anymore as the Khan family has often been subjected to ruckus given their fan following. Just a few days back, the actor lost his calm at a fan who pestered him for a selfie incessantly.

READ: Saif Ali Khan Loses Calm After Fan Pesters Him For A Selfie, Taimur Left Uncomfortable

Don't want anyone to step on my child: Saif Ali Khan

Opening up about the difficulties Kareena Kapoor and he have to go through with their toddler Taimur especially when fans request selfies and follow them around, the actor in an interview star asserted that he has been broaching on getting extra security as he does not want people to step on Taimur. Calling it 'intrusive & offensive', the actor claimed that one of the worst places to be is at the airport as people will trample everybody, just to get a picture of a Bollywood celebrity.

READ: Saif Ali Khan's 'Not Mumbai, This Is Andheri' Gaffe Leaves Ekta Kapoor Saying 'Poor Me'

In December, Taimur turned three and his special occasion was celebrated with much pomp and cheer! With a Christmas themed birthday bash, the toddler looked extremely happy as he struck a pose for the cameras. Several pictures and videos of the same surfaced on social media which showed him cutting his cake in the presence of his friends and family members.

READ: Saif Ali Khan Speaks On Ole Ole Recreation, Says 'it Was Probably Best Left Where It Is'

Meanwhile, in an interview with a magazine, Taimur Ali Khan's step-sister Sara said she has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. She added that she is happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to her and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. The Kedarnath actor also said that she loves the happiness and contentment that Taimur brings to her life.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Stands By Her Criticism On Saif Ali Khan, Deepika: 'Not Out Of Line'

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had raked up a debate over text-book history-geography all over again when he said as part of a show's shoot that Andheri wasn't a part of Mumbai. Saif, fresh off his 'India didn't exist as a concept before the British' theory, invited a sympathetic 'Poor Me' from recent Padma-Shri Ekta Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.