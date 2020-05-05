Kajol And Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Hameshaa': Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Bollywood diva Kajol is a stupendous actor. Born in a family of actors, Kajol started her career as Hindi film heroine at a very young age. She is known for her brilliant acting skills and versatility. Kajol has done several types of roles in her remarkably successful acting career. Be it a rude boss in VIP 2, girl next door in DDJL, or a blunt Punjabi Kudi in K3G.

Source: Kajol Instagram

Read: Kajol's BTS Pictures From Her Film Shoots Are Charming And Unmissable

Out of Kajol's memorable films, one film which is truly iconic is 1997's Hameshaa. Even though the film could not live up to its hype, Kajol's performance in this Punar Janam (Re-birth) drama was quite appreciated by the critics. Talking about Hameshaa, let's take a look at some exciting trivia about the romantic film, you had no idea about.

Kajol Starrer Hameshaa Trivia

Source: Bollywood4You Instagram

1. Aditya Pancholi played a negative role in the Sanjay Gupta directorial. But originally Jackie Shroff was offered this role.

2. Saif Ali Khan and Kajol were paired opposite each other for the first time. The two did a film titled Yeh Dillagi as well, but Kajol eventually falls in love with Akshay Kumar in that romantic film.

Read: Times When Kajol, The 'Tanhaji' Actor, Promoted Her Films Fiercely On Social Media

Source: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

3. Sanjay Kapoor was offered Saif Ali Khan's role in Hameshaa. However, due to differences with Aditya Pancholi, he chose not to do the film. That's how Saif landed the role of charming Raja in the film.

Read: Kajol And Salman Khan Have Shared Screen Space In Few Blockbuster Movies; See List

4. Hameshaa had a big theatrical release outside the nation in Canada.

Source: Bollywood Songs Instagram

5. Hameshaa's songs were chartbuster hits especially Neela Dupaata Peela Suit. But do you know the tunes are copied from a Micheal Jackson track?

6. Rendevous 2's theme was re-mixed, and a re-created version was made for Hameshaa's music theme.

Source: Evergreen Bollywood Instagram

7. In 1997 came another film titled Daud. The introductory music of the track Oh Sai Yaiye was adapted from a dhabba scene in Hameshaa.

8. In the Kajol starrer a track Aisa milan kal ho na ho, the tune was inspired from The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Read: Kajol's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi'

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Devi a short a short-film about rape victims. The actor's performance was highly appreciated by the audiences for her impressive portrayal of a sensitive character. Whereas on celluloid her last release was Tanhaji opposite Ajay Devgn, which was a blockbuster hit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.