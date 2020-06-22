Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Saif Ali Khan

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with several iconic actors in the industry. His work with Saif Ali Khan has been widely acclaimed. Here is the list of Amitabh Bachchan's movies alongside Saif Ali Khan that shouldn't be missed. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan's Movies List

Aarakshan (2011)

Aarakshan is a political-drama which released back in the year 2011. Helmed by popular filmmaker Prakash Jha, the story of Aarakshan dealt with the rights of the socially and economically weaker class in the society. In the film, Amitabh essayed the role of Saif's mentor in the movie, who also offers him a job in his famous educational institute. This does not go well with other teachers and students, as Saif Ali Khan belongs to a different caste.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Was Gifted THIS Picture By The Great Nelson Mandela

Deepika Padukone played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter and Saif's love interest in this Prakash Jha film. Manoj Bajpayee played the antagonist in the drama film. It is a film that received widespread acclaim from critics and the audience.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Unforgettable & Most Iconic Scenes From Blockbuster Hit 'Omkara'

Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)

When Eklavya first released in 2007, it was surrounded by a couple of controversies. However, these controversies did not really work in favour of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, as Eklavya: The Royal Guard tanked at the box-office. As the name suggests, Eklavya: The Royal Guard is a story about a protector named Eklavya, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Sail Ali Khan plays the prince in the movie, and his character goes through a lot of twists and turns in this thriller film. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Saif and Bachchan received high praise for their performance in the film.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Best Political Dramas That Shouldn't Be Missed, See List

Parineeta (2005)

One of the most memorable Saif Ali Khan movies is Parineeta. Amitabh Bachchan played the narrator of the romantic drama. Even though Amitabh Bachchan was not visible on the silver screen throughout the film, he made his presence felt in every scene of the movie with his strong voice.

Vidya Balan made her impactful debut with this movie bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Songs of Parineeta like Piyo Bole, Kaise Paheli Zindagani, and Soona Mann Ka Aangan were chartbuster hits and topped radio charts over weeks. Sanjay Dutt also played a pivotal role in the film.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan Give Major Father-daughter Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.