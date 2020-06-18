Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Described Sushant Singh Rajput As A 'remarkable' Person

It’s been four days since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode but his family, friends and millions of fans are still finding it hard to believe that he left us too soon. Recently, Sushant’s co-star and actor Saif Ali Khan opened up a few insights about his experience of working with him in Dil Bechara. He also revealed how Sushant and he crossed paths earlier.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his daughter Sara Ali Khan, who had shared screen space with Sushant in the film Kedarnath, described him as a remarkable person. Saif revealed that he then thought that if Sushant understands Jean-Paul Sartre, and if he is as intelligent as Sara describes him, then he’s more intelligent than Saif. He added saying that he was a good looking man and was “looking for something”.

Saif also revealed that he and Sushant shared the same interests such as philosophy and astronomy. Saif also recalled saying that Sushant had desired to have a drink and talk about various things. Saif Ali Khan further revealed that during the shooting, Sushant had told him about dancing behind him as Shiamak Davar's dancer during the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. The actor said he'd been congratulating him on how far he had come.

About Dil Bechara

The film Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox STAR Studios. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The movie is reported to be a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars that released in 2014. Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and will hit the silver screens once the lockdown is lifted.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput was laid to rest at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai on June 15, 2020. The actor’s family and a few of his close friends went on to pay their last rites. Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Krystle D’Souza, Vivek Oberoi and a few more were spotted at the crematorium.

