Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are From The Royal Family

There are scores of people who are ardent fans of actors in the Hindi film industry. While some actors make it big in the industry from scratch, there are some who were born to royalty. While a few of them made it big, there are others who could not. Read to know about a few of the celebs who are from Royal family.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is First Ever Bollywood Film To Have A London Launch

Bollywood celebs from Royal Family

Aditi Rao Hydari

Born to Ehsaan Hydari and his wife Vidya Rao, she has two royal lineages. Aditi is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam. Her maternal grandparents, J Rameshwar Rao is from the family of former Raja of Wanaparthy.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari: Five Times The Actor Slayed Wearing A Gown

Bhagyashree

The actor is popularly known for her debut movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She is from the royal family of Sangli, Maharashtra. Her father is Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, the Raja of Sangli.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Is Perfect For The Role Of Suman In Maine Pyar Kiya, Says Bhagyashree

Kiran Rao

The filmmaker hails from the royal family of J. Rameshwar Rao. Her grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar district, Telangana. She is married to Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan. She is first cousin of Aditi Rao Hydari.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Title Track Details Revealed

Riya and Raima Sen

Riya and Raima Sen are daughters of the famous Indian film actor, Moon Moon Sen. Their paternal side was the royal family of Tripura. Their late grandmother, Ila Devi, daughter of Indira Raje, was the princess of Cooch Behar, and elder sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

Soha and Saif Ali Khan

The most popular actors in Bollywood from the Royal family are siblings Soha and Saif Ali Khan. Their father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was the last Nawab of Pataudi before the title got abolished by the government of India in 1971. Their paternal grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, was the eighth Royal of Pataudi and their paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was Begum of Bhopal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.