Saif Ali Khan And Preity Zinta's Best Bollywood Films To Binge-watch This Weekend

Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's famous and favorite heroes of all time. Some of his prominent movies include Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kya Kehna! and more wherein he shared the screen space with Preity Zinta. The pair together has given some of the biggest hits in Bollywood. Listed below are some of Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's movies that you must watch if you haven't already.

READ:Imtiaz Ali Not Surprised By Saif Ali Khan Preferring His 'Love Aaj Kal' To Daughter Sara's

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's films together

READ:Preity Zinta And Salman Khan Share A Special Friendship, These Videos Are A Proof

1) Salaam Namaste

This is one of the best Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's films. The film showcases their love-hate moments as they decide to live-in. The film was way ahead of it's times when it released. Along with a beautiful storyline, Salaam Namaste also has some foot-tapping numbers to listen to. The film is a must-watch for Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's fans. It was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

2) Dil Chahta Hai

Another greatest films of all times is Dil Chahta Hai. This film showcases the carefree lives of three young men who are best friends and are on their individual journeys of discovering love and life together. Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta do not romance each other in the film, yet the film is a must-watch.

3) Kya Kehna!

This is one of the earliest Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's films together. The story is about how Preity's character gets pregnant before marriage.The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Chandrachur Singh.

4) Kal Ho Na Ho

This is another great movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film has Saif and Preity play Rohit and Naina, who are best friends until Rohit falls for Naina. The film takes a different turn towards the movie.

READ:Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Preity Zinta Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.