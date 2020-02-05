Imtiaz Ali Not Surprised By Saif Ali Khan Preferring His 'Love Aaj Kal' To Daughter Sara's

Saif Ali Khan's confession claiming that he liked the trailer of his original Love Aaj Kal better than Sara Ali Khan's does not surprise filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

When asked about the Jawaani Jaaneman's remark, the ace-filmmaker stated that Khan was 'emotionally invested' in the film and so obviously he would like his trailer better. Emphasising that he would be quite upset if he would not have liked it more, Imtiaz stated that although he was the director for the romance drama, Saif and he always shared a good bond and handled even really difficult situations quite well together.

READ: Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional While Shooting For The Last Sequence Of Imitiaz Ali's Next

Saif Ali Khan clarifies his statement

Previously, clarifying his statement on Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal trailer, the actor's dad and Jawaani Jaaneman star Saif Ali Khan stated that he was just trying to crack a mildly competitive joke. Agreeing that it is a 'completely different movie', he added "The producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke". The actor claimed that the only reason he gave such a remark was that he wanted to 'tease' his daughter a little.

READ: Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Grows Tremendously On Day 2, Here's The Total Figure

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Sara said that their film was not a sequel, but a fresh take on how love has changed over the years. She said that comparisons were inevitable and the team of the 2009 film did a fantastic job portraying what love was, back then. However, she added that their Love Aaj Kal was a different story with new characters.

While the original Love Aaj Kal released in 2009, the new Love Aaj Kal will hit the theatres more than a decade later, on February 14, 2020

READ: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, & Karisma Kapoor Pose As Taimur Prioritises A Pastry

READ: Saif Ali Khan Clarifies 'thought My Trailer Was Better' Remark On Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.