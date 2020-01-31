Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Preity Zinta Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet Today

On the occasion of Preity Zinta’s 45th birthday, actor Katrina Kaif has the sweetest message for her. She also called Preity Zinta one of the kindest people. She put up the birthday wish on her official Instagram story.

A number of people have been wishing Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on her birthday. The actor turns 45 on January 31, 2020. Actor Katrina Kaif was one amongst the many Bollywood actors who put up a wish on their social media handle. She put a picture of Preity Zinta in a black dress. With the picture, she put up a GIF which read “Happy Birthday”.

In the message, Katrina Kaif wrote how Preity Zinta was one of the kindest people that she has known. She also put up a yellow beating heart on the left of the text. Have a look at the story put up by the actor here.

Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif is all set to be seen in the action film, Sooryavanshi. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film will have actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

The plot of Sooryavanshi revolves around the adventures of the anti-terror squad in the country. The actor will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film. She had recently uploaded a BTS picture from the set. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a light blue saree. Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif can be seen living the moment while they laugh at the beach. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram

