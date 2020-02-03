Preity Zinta And Salman Khan Share A Special Friendship, These Videos Are A Proof

Preity Zinta was one of the most popular actor in Bollywood during the early 2000s. She was seen in a number of films along with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Back then fans loved this couple and wanted them to end up together. It was a rumour that they even dated back then.

When Preity Zinta confessed her love for Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta are seen together in movies like Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann: Let's Fall in Love... Again, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Some of their films worked well while some did not work well the box office. But their friendship always remained to be true.

Preity Zinta might not be appearing in movies these days, the actor always seems to be supporting the movies of her friends. Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Dabbang 3, along with Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha. The entire cast was seen promoting their film at various shows and events.

Preity Zinta too decided to promote her dear friend's movie. As a part of promoting Salman Khan's film, Preity Zinta herself dressed up in a police outfit along with Salman Khan and shared pictures on her Instagram. Apart from promoting films, the duo are even spotted at parties having a jolly good time.

