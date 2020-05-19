Saif Ali Khan And Preity Zinta's Deleted Scenes From 'Salaam Namaste'; See Here

Saif Ali Khan's movies have left fans awestruck. His movies include Salaam Namaste, Tanhaji, Race 2, Kya Kehna, Hum Tum, and many more. One of Saif Ali Khan's movies that caught the attention of many fans happens to be Salaam Namaste. Saif Ali Khan is seen romancing Preity Zinta in the film. The on-screen pair was also seen earlier in films such as Kya Kehna. Listed below is the compilation of uncut and funny scenes from Saif Ali Khan's Salaam Namaste.

Deleted & funny scenes from Saif Ali Khan's Salaam Namaste

Salaam Namaste released in the year 2005 with a bang. The popular Yash Raj Films tag in those days was itself enough to get people into theatres. The popular flick starring Saif and Preity is a roller coaster ride showcasing the lives of Amber and Nik. The two fall in love after a series of unfortunate events. Amber eventually gets pregnant and things go south for the couple.

The first uncut scene showcases Nikhil and Dheka having a rough conversation. Dheka is seen blabbering and yelling at Nikhil who seems to not understand. Nikhil and Dheka talk about Nikhil always being late at every place. The scene fades into another one where Debonair praises Amber for her fight with Nikhil. He gets excited to know many people want to know more about Amber's fight with Nikhil.

Amber tells him that since the show is getting popular, she must also get double the pay. The scene later fades into another one where Ron and Nik are seen talking on the streets of Melbourne. The two talk about Ron's love life and Ron tells Nik how he needs a girlfriend or a wife in his life. The scene gradually fades into another one where Amber catches Nik snoring. She wakes up all fresh and walks into Nik's room and catches him snoring.

Later on, another scene showcases Nik and Amber having a midnight snack and discussing their issues. Nik praises the way the house looks and loves Amber's style. The two get into a moment after which Amber scares him with her ghost mask. The scene later fades into a funny one showcasing Dheka in conversation with Chinese clients.

The scene takes a funny note when Dheka makes fun of the Chinese clients. After that, another interesting scene showcases Dheka offering a raise to Amber and forgoing her loan. Amber is happy to see Dheka willing to help her but she thinks it is not fair and refuses to take the higher pay and promises him that she will repay all the money in time.

