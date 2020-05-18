Saif Ali Khan Talks About Working With Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra In 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Over the years, Bollywood has given numerous on-screen couples, whose chemistry has managed to leave the audience in awe of them. When the production banner YRF announced that Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan would reunite after almost 12 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2, the news intrigued their fans. Recently, during an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan opened up about reuniting with Rani Mukerji and YRF production after a hiatus of 12 years.

Saif Ali Khan talks about the reunion with Rani and YRF

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan was asked about reuniting with his Hum-Tum co-star Rani Mukerji. Stating an answer to it, the Sacred Games actor said that he has never felt that he has 'left working' with Rani ever. He also mentioned that he thinks he has changed quite a lot. Adding further, he said that Rani Mukerji might find him less annoying and he has more respect for her than he probably had in his 30s.

Revealing the reason, the Race actor said that he and Rani are fundamentally very different people. And, because of their different worldview, they had disagreements on the sets. But, over the years, he started admiring Rani, he added. Pointing out his flaws, he said that he was impatient then, and due to which she looked up to Aamir Khan as a sensible and mature actor. Ending the conversation, he said that he does not know if he was particularly impressive in that way even though they worked a lot together.

On the other side, while talking about reuniting with Aditya Chopra, Saif Ali Khan said that due to a few disagreements in the past, Aditya was disappointed with his attitude. He also mentioned that the actor-director duo had a few differences back in the time. But it seems that everything is sorted now between them. Further, he praised Aditya Chopra and his work as a producer. Ending his answer, Saif Ali Khan said that getting an SMS from Aditya Chopra saying 'Welcome back home' means a lot to him.

Details of Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel of the 2005's release starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has an ensemble cast including Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari. Before the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in India, the lead actors started to shoot a schedule of the film. The upcoming movie was slated to release on June 26, 2020.

