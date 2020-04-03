Saif Ali Khan's Best Moments In 'Salaam Namaste' As Nikhil Arora

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie Salaam Namaste focuses on the live-in relationship of a couple who later break-up when the latter gets pregnant. Salaam Namaste starred actors Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan played the role of a chef in the film who fears commitment, whereas Preity Zinta played the role of a Radio Jockey. Here are some of Saif's best scenes from the movie.

Best moments of Saif Ali Khan from the movie Salaam Namaste

When he proposes Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta invites Saif Ali Khan for an interview on her radio station and that is when Saif Ali Khan is mesmerised by her thoughts and good looks and confesses his love on the show itself. This was one of the best moments of the film.

When he teases Ambar as Hambhar

Although Saif Ali Khan confesses his love towards Preity Zinta, she does not seem to be impressed by him. The movie itself begins with the two fighting like cats and dogs. Nikhil Arora aka Nick (Saif Ali Khan) hates being called by his original name and Ambar (Preity Zinta) constantly teases him by calling him by his original name. That is when starts calling her 'Hambhar' instead of Ambar. This is one of the funniest and the best moments in the movie, Salaam Namaste.

Convincing Preity Zinta to live with him

After Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan fall for each other, Saif Ali Khan decides to take their relationship one step ahead. He asks Preity Zinta to move in with him but she does not seem convinced. However, he eventually manages to convince her to live-in with him.

Accepting his mistakes

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta move in together but when Preity Zinta gets pregnant, they part ways. Saif Ali Khan is scared of a commitment and thus denies from taking any responsibility of the child. However, after he realises he has fallen in love with the latter, he accepts his mistake and the two welcome twins into the world. Seeing his children makes Saif Ali Khan emotional and this is thus one of the best moments of the film.

