Kareena Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic With Her 'love' Saif Ali Khan From Trip To Greece

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took a stroll down memory lane and shared an old photograph. The picture was clicked when the power couple visited Athens, Greece, in 2008. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, 'My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008'.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's photo garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans of the stars rushed to drop comments on the post. A user wrote, '12 years ago, time flies,' whereas an amused fan penned, 'Awesome couple'. A fan also went on to guess if the duo clicked the photo while they were shooting for their movie Tashan. Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post.

Kareena-Saif's 8th anniversary

Earlier, on October 16, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Saif Ali Khan, as the couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. Bebo shared a picture that featured the actor draped in a shawl, while Saif Ali Khan could be seen resting his head on his wife’s shoulder.

Sharing the adorable portrait, Kareena went on to reveal the 'key' to a happy marriage. She wrote, 'Once upon a time, there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond'. Soon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Amrita Arora, Shaheer Sheikh, Manish Malhotra, Karan Wahi, Zareen Khan, Sophie Choudry, and many others wished the couple.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

It was on August 12 when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan broke the big news of their pregnancy. The duo confirmed that they were expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, 'We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.' The couple has a son, Taimur Ali Khan.

