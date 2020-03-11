Saif Ali Khan Curious About Paparazzi's Plans On Holi 2020; Watch

Bollywood celebrated Holi 2020 with their near and dear ones. Saif Ali Khan's family celebrated Holi with their neighbours. Saif, along with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan were all geared up to have a bash in all-white. Their photographs were a treat for their fans as they posed for the paparazzi with some Holi colours on their faces.

Later that day, Saif and Kareena were also spotted in a separate location. Kareena wore the same white outfit throughout the day, while Saif wore two different outfits on separate occasions. After his white kurta-pyjama, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor slipped into a casual outfit during the later half of the day. Khan wore a grey t-shirt along with neon-orange shorts and sliders. However, Saif's banter with the media stole then limelight.

Saif Ali Khan asks the paparazzi about their Holi plans

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor was all smiles as he waved at the paps in his casual outfit. As he waved out to everyone, Saif also asked them about their plans for Holi. He said. "Aap log Holi nahi khel rahe?" The actor's banter with the paparazzi garnered a lot of praise on social media. His fans did not hold back and took to the comment section of the post to appreciate Saif's humble behaviour with the media.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Tabu and Alaya F in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor will reportedly be seen in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, bringing back his highly-appreciated chemistry with Rani Mukerji on the silver screens. Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, he will also be seen in Dil Bechara, sharing the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.

