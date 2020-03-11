Saif Ali Khan Dialogues From The Movie 'Cocktail' That Are A Mix Of Comedy And Romance

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most famous faces of Bollywood who has starred in more than 70 movies. He started his career with the movie Parampara in 1993. Since then, Saif Ali Khan has come a long way and achieved great success in his acting career. Some of his best movies are Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Race, Cocktail and many more.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Played The Role Of A 'dad' In These Films Over The Years; Read

Cocktail witnessed some of the best performances from actors like Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The story of the movie was about three friends exploring love, relationship, and heartbreaks. This Homi Adjania directorial reportedly earned 77 crores at the box-office and it was Saif Ali Khan’s highest-grossing film of 2012. So, here are some of the best dialogues by Saif Ali Khan from the movie Cocktail.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Moments From Cocktail That Made Fans Fall In Love With Veronica

Most iconic dialogues from the movie Cocktail by Saif Ali Khan:

Kya aap believe karte hai love at first sight mein ... yah main dobaara ghoom ke aao? Social service hai tumhari smile…. Dekho Dekho tension kum ho rahi hai duniya mein Hot ho tum .... arre darr lagta hai mujhe ki kahin touch ho gayi toh jal na jaon main You really hate me na? ... and i love that Postcard shot hai tumhari aankhen… perfect… Khwaab dikha deti hai logon ko… joh bhi inhe dekhta hai apne aap ko dhoondta hai in mein… Jee Lenge Hum… Iss Ghum Ko Bhi Pee Lenge Hum…

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Movies: 'Tanhaji', 'Cocktail' And Other Highest-grossing Films Of The Star

Saala itna pressure, itna pressure ... cooker jaise feel kar raha hoon main ... tarkaari pak rahi hai andar Ek level ke baad insaan nahi ... daaru bolne lagti hai Ladkiyon ki mamle mein kaafi traditional hu mein Veeru Paaji Baniye ki Dukaan Saaf Ho gyi hai… "Aisa maan lo ki duniya mein aur koi ladki hai hi nahi, bas ek hi ke saath lage raho, nahi bhaiya, mai vella hi thik hoon." Log kehte hai badi kamaal ki feeling hoti hai - being in love, arey ghanta kamaal ki feeling yaar. Shaadi, biwi, bachhe, sabji khareed kar ghar pohcho, biwi kitchen mein roti bana rahi ho, ghar ke khane ka swad... Aaj toh kamaal hi ho gaya yaar, Yeh meri best performance thi… natural ho gaya na… Jo feel karta gaya bolta gaya…

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Bollywood Journey: Cocktail Was The Turning Point

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.