Saif Ali Khan Movies With Rani Mukerji to Binge-watch If You Are A Fan Of The Pair

Saif Ali Khan has played many different roles in his acting career so far. The actor started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. After that Saif Ali Khan was a part of close to 70 films, encompassing over two decades. He has given the industry some amazing hit movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum and many more.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Played The Role Of A 'dad' In These Films Over The Years; Read

It has been around 11 years, since Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji haven’t been seen on-screen together. Recently, reports surfaced that Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will reunite for the remake of Bunty Aur Babli. The audience is eagerly waiting and excited to watch them together again with something super excited. So, here are some movies of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji that they did together.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Ta Ra Rum Pum released in 2007. It is a romantic, family drama starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a father of two children and a race car driver. The movie is about how Saif Ali Khan meets with an accident and their family’s simultaneous downfall. This was a hit movie of the duo upon it release.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' To Release On THIS Date

Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic

The movie released in the year 2008. It was a family drama that also had some doses of comedy. This was another flick of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji together, in which Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a father. He is not the birth father of the children but gets the custody of four children after their parent's accident. The story of the film revolves around Saif and the children falling in love with a fairy, who comes into their life to bring the family together.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum was a blockbuster movie of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji released in the year 2004. They played the lead roles of Karan and Rhea in the film. The story of the movie revolves around the tragedies of life in Karan and Rhea’s life and their attempt to understand each other, exploring life. The movie is Kunal Kohli’s directorial which achieved business of 21 crores.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan In Bollywood: When The Year 1993 Proved Crucial For The Chhote Nawab

LOC: Kargil

LOC: Kargil, released in the year 2003. The movie was a J.P. Dutta’s directorial. The movie was based on the real story of the Kargil war, which was fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. In the film, Saif Ali Khan played the role of a Captain named Anuj Nayyar and Rani Mukerji of Hema. The movie also starred other popular stars of the Bollywood such as Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and many more.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's Sported Different Hairstyles From 'Khiladi' To 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.