Saif Ali Khan Movies: 'Tanhaji', 'Cocktail' And Other Highest-grossing Films Of The Star

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of Sacred Games web series. Saif Ali Khan, who made his way into the Hindi film industry with the 1992 blockbuster, Parampara, has come a long way in Bollywood, as the actor has been a part of several films which have fared well at the box office. Here is a list of Saif Ali Khan’s films which have recorded great numbers.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare, who died while capturing the Kondhana fort. Helmed by Om Raut, the much-loved film also stars actor Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in prominent roles. Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Reportedly, the film has crossed the 250-crore mark.

Cocktail

Starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the leading roles, Cocktail chronicles the story of three friends, as they explore love, relationship and heartbreaks. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Cocktail has reportedly earned 77 crores in box office, making the film as Saif Ali Khan’s highest-grossing movie of 2012.

Race

Starring Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan. Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Race chronicles the story of two brothers, who have now turned enemies. Helmed by Abbas Mastan, Race also stars Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in prominent roles. The film has reportedly collected a whopping amount of ₹62 crores.

Hum Tum

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the leading roles, Hum Tum follows the story of trials and tribulations of Karan and Rhea and their attempt to understand each other, exploring life. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, the film had raked in a business of ₹21 crores.

Love Aaj Kal

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal chronicles the story of an old man, who shares his personal love story to a modern man who has broken up with his girlfriend. Starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor in the leading roles, the film reportedly made a business of ₹68.95 crores.

