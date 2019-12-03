Deepika Padukone's Moments From Cocktail That Made Fans Fall In Love With Veronica

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry. Over the years she has been a part of some of the most amazing films. She has delivered stellar performances each time she has played a character on screen. She is widely praised by fans and by critics as well. One of her commendable performances was seen in the 2012 film Cocktail. Here are some of her best moments from the film.

Best moments of Deepika Padukone in Cocktail

Trying to impress Gautam’s Mom

In the beginning, Saif Ali Khan's character Gautam and Deepika's character Veronica date, things seem pretty normal. Later on, the relationship takes a turn when Veronica wants to marry Gautam. She makes her mind up to impress his mom and does everything she can to achieve her goal. The sequence is dramatic and hilarious at the same time, which fans really appreciated.

The Big Reveal

Gautam falls in love with Meera (Diana Penty) which leads to a major complication in his current relationship with Veronica. Gautam and Meera decide to part ways. However, Gautam is reluctant to the idea and confesses the situation to Veronica. She doesn’t handle the rejection well and spirals down into a frenzy of alcohol and depression which severely affects her.

Acceptance

After going through a lot of sadness and pain, Veronica finally comes to terms with her current situation. She finds the two lovers and advises them to be together. The two, Gautam and Meera get together along with the blessings of Veronica and things get a happy ending.

