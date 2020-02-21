Saif Ali Khan Played The Role Of A 'dad' In These Films Over The Years; Read

Saif Ali Khan has essayed several different roles throughout his career. Some of them stayed with fans like his role in Kal Ho Na Ho as Rohit or his role in 2001 hit Dil Chahta Hai. However, Saif’s role as a father in several of his films worked out well for him. Here is a list of the actor's films which have him essay the role of a father.

Chef

The film Chef revolves around a father, essayed by Saif Ali Khan, who is unemployed after a sudden setback at work. He then decides to go back to his son and spend time with him. Later, he develops a business idea with his son. The film was directed by Raja Krishna Menon and released back in 2017.

Jawaani Jaaneman

The last film that Saif Ali Khan was part of was Jawaani Jaaneman. In the film, Saif’s character finds out that he is the father of a 21-year-old, who is now pregnant. The comedy-drama was directed by Nitin Kakkar. It also stars Tabu and Alaiya F.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Ta Ra Rum Pum is another romantic, family drama released back in 2007. It was directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a race car driver, who is a father of two. The story revolves around his accident and their downfall. The film also starred Rani Mukerji and was a hit when it released.

Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic

In this film, Saif Ali Khan’s character is not the birth father but gets custody of four kids. The cause of their parent’s accident was Saif. The story revolves around their acceptance of him and him falling in love with a fairy. The fairy has come into their lives to bring them closer.

