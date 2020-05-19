Kareena Kapoor Khan Devours Cake Made By Sister Karisma, Calls Saif 'Grumpy'

From sharing glimpses of her quarantined life with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been entertaining her fans with unseen throwback pictures and her daily routines as well. Amid coronavirus lockdown, where several restaurants and shops have been closed, Bollywood's diva is savoring on a homemade delicious cake. Kareena is feasting on sweet treats even during the lockdown, thanks to her sister Karisma Kapoor. On Monday, Kareena shared a couple of photos of a chocolate cake baked and sent to her by Karisma. The Good Newwz actress shared a picture while eating the cake on social media.

Kareena Kapoor enjoys delicious cake by sister Karisma

Kareena took to her Instagram page and shared the picture of the half-eaten chocolate cake which was baked by Karisma. While sharing the pictures, it was Saif's grumpy look in the background that caught the attention of her fans. The Yaadein actor shared the picture and captioned it as "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in."

One of the Kareena's girls gang members, Amrita Arora was the first one to drop a comment as soon the picture was shared on Instagram. Amrita wrote that her cake is already over and now its time for another. Apart from Amrita, Karisma was quick enough to reply and expressed her hapiness of baking a cake. A happy Karisma wrote that lockdown has been finally put to goos use and she is happy to bake a cake for her family and friends. The actress also wrote that she might think of this as an alternate profession.

Kareena Kapoor who is quite active on social media, is busy sharing throwback pictures to recapitulate old memories spent with her friends and family. Recently, the actress who is sorely missing her pre-lockdown life shared throwback pictures on social media with her friends. Kareena Kapoor shared the beautiful pictures on her Instagram page where she took a stroll down the memory lane and reminisced old memories which show her and husband Saif Ali Khan with their friends. In one of the pictures, Kareena can be seen lying in the green grass of lush countryside with a friend next to her. A baby is also seen in a pram with them. While in the second picture seems to be from a formal party with a large group. Saif is also seen in the picture with his friends.

