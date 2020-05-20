Saif Ali Khan's List Of Thriller Flicks & Web-series That Are A Must-watch, See List

Saif Ali Khan has had a fruitful 2020 so far. With two back to back blockbuster hits in the form of Tanhaji and Jaawani Jaaneman, the Chote Nawab of Bollywood, as he is fondly called by fans, is back in his element. In fact, Saif Ali Khan's Jaawani Jaaneman became his biggest solo hit in the last few years. Whereas Tanjahi in which Saif played an antagonist minted more than Rs 360 crores at the box-office.

The dapper actor has been some remarkable films, and his body is work is truly outstanding. Some of his best works include Omkara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Race, Baazaar amid several others. From action, comedy, romance to thriller movies, Saif has done it all. Talking about Saif Ali Khan's body of work lets take a look at the list of his thriller movies, and web-series, which shouldn't be missed.

List of Saif Ali Khan's thriller movies and shows

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Saif Ali Khan played a complete grey role in his critically acclaimed Ek Hasina Thi. Helmed by popular filmmaker Sriram Raghavan Ek Hasina Thi is a romantic thriller starring Saif and ‎Urmila Matondkar in lead. A nail-biting revenge drama with an unpredictable climax.

Race (2008)

Race became synonymous with Saif Ali Khan in the 2000s era. The Abbas- Mustan ambitious action thriller was a rage. From high-octane action sequence to unexpected twists and turns, Race was packed with a full dose of entertainment for its viewers. The film crossed the enviable Rs.100 crore mark in Bollywood and was made into a franchise. Saif played the male lead in Race 2 as well which was a bigger success than Race.

Kurbaan (2009)

Saif Ali Khan shared screen space with his superstar wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kurbaan. A story about terrorists, with some edge over the seat sequences. Songs of Kurbaan like Rasiya, Shukraan Allah, and the title track were chartbuster hits. Saif Ali Khan's performance in the film was highly lauded by the critics.

Phantom(2015)

Directed by Kabir Khan, Phantom was humongous hit at the box-office. Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan's sizzling onscreen chemistry was the highlight of this thriller flick. Shot in an exotic location, Saif outdid himself in Phantom in action scenes. Afghan Jalebi from Phantom was a smashing hit track.

Baazaar (2018)

When talking about Saif Ali Khan's films, there's no way we miss mentioning about his crime thriller Baazaar by Gauravv K. Chawla. Baazaar is an ensemble cast with Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, and Saif. Baazaar also marked the debut of Rohan Mehra in Bollywood. A story about an ambitious young man, who hits a rough patch on his way to success.

Sacred Games (2018)

Saif and Nawaazzuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games proved to be a milestone in both their careers. This Netflix series broke several records and won accolades. Saif played the role of a cop in this thriller series, whereas Nawaz plays the gangster. Sacred Games came back with its second edition in 2019 but it failed to create magic like that of the original.

