Saif Ali Khan Loses Calm After Fan Pesters Him For A Selfie, Taimur Left Uncomfortable

Saif Ali Khan was in no mood to entertain fans at the airport on Sunday, or so the videos suggest! Spotted while making his way out of the Mumbai International Airport, with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, the actor lost his temper when a fan constantly kept pestering him for a selfie. In a video, several fans can be seen reaching out to the Jawaani Jaaneman star leaving him extremely uncomfortable. And while the actor tried to tackle the crowd, Taimur can be heard calling out for his, 'Mumma', as the Khan family tried to make their way through the fan brigade.

Saif Ali Khan & family left uncomfortable:

However, this is not the first time an incident as such has taken place. Previously, another video of the actor had surfaced where he sharply asked the paparazzi to stop taking pictures of Taimur. The three-year-old is quite popular among the shutterbugs, and they also have a special name to address the star kid — 'Tim'.

Taimur Ali Khan is considered by his fans as one of the most loved kids of the Hindi film industry. He is used to all the love and attention of the paparazzi, but reportedly he is not friendly with paparazzi anymore. That said, Kareena’s son does not mind getting clicked once in a while. The star kid is reportedly one of the most popular among the lot. Ever since he was born, the internet has been in love with Taimur’s photos. On a popular chat show, Saif Ali Khan even went on to reveal that Taimur’s photos are one of the most sought after in Bollywood.

