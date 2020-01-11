Saif Ali Khan Talks Of His Experience Of Working With Tabu,calls Her "compelling & Funny"

Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Tabu with whom he has previously shared screen space in the Sooraj Barjatya film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nawab of Bollywood, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, opened up about his experience of working with Tabu in Nitin Kakkar's film as he said that Tabu is an amazing actor because she is extremely talented, funny and has a compelling presence on screen. Saif Ali Khan shared that he felt grateful that Tabu was a part of the film as she had been a delight to work with.

At the trailer launch of the film, Saif Ali Khan addressed the media and revealed that the film is about accepting your age and your responsibilities which would probably make it relatable to most of the young audiences. The trailer of the film was quirky which provided laughs and at times bought up the emotional side with certain hints of romance as well. It was launched at the Grand Royale London Hyde Park.

Jawaani Jaaneman is the first Bollywood movie to have a trailer launch event outside of India. The event was attended by all the cast and makers of the film. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh revealed that Saif Ali Khan was the perfect choice for the role of a person who refuses to accept their age and responsibilities as she believed that no other actor in the industry is better suited to portray a jazzy role better than him.

About the film

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu. It is slated to release on January 31.

