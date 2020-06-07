'Where Is Saif's Mask?', Fans Ask As Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Walk At Marine Drive

Saif Ali Khan, along with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan was spotted taking a stroll at Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday. While Kareena and Taimur were wearing their masks, Saif was not. This attracted backlash against the actor as wearing a mask is a basic necessity in the fight against Coronavirus.

One user wrote, "Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example." Another one commented, "For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag." Another said, "Dangerous to walk without mask,virus can survive in the air for a long time."

Meanwhile, a picture from Marine Drive went viral on Sunday when people flocked at Marine Drive for their evening walk. It is said to be from June 6th. The Maharashtra Government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ''Mission Begin Again''. The revised guideline said, "Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces". As a result, Mumbai's Marine Drive saw many people hitting the sea-side walkway for running and other physical activities.

