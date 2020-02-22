Here Are Saif Ali Khan's Recent Bollywood Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box Office

Saif Ali Khan is considered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood famous for portraying different characters in movies like Cocktail, Race and Agent Vinod. Back then in the 90s, his movies used to be a super hit. However, some of his movies failed to impress at the box office. Here are some of them.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Had Ups & Downs Over The Years In Bollywood; Read

Also Read:‘Baazaar’ Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan-Rohan Vinod Mehra’s Film A Profitable Investment For Cine-goers

Saif Ali Khan's flop movies

Baazaar

Starring actor Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles, the movie Baazaar was directed by Gauravv K.Chawla. The movie Baazaar was a crime thriller which was largely based on the stock market. The film Baazaar received negative reviews from the audience as well as the critics and even failed at the box office. Baazaar was made on a budget of Rs 40 crores and collected approx, only Rs 22 crores.

Chef

The movie Chef starring Saif Ali Khan and Padmapriya Jankiraman was a complete remake of an American film with the same name. The film was directed by Raja Krishna Menon and followed the life of a chef who loses his job and decides to come back to India, to his family. The film was made on the budget o approximately Rs 14 crore but it managed to collect an approximate of only Rs 10 crore.

Also Read: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', The Saif Ali Khan Starrer To Clash With Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

Laal Kaptaan

The epic drama film Laal Kaptaan was a super flop film which released in 2019. Directed by Navdeep Singh the film starred Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan was praised for his role of a man on a journey of revenge, but the film was a flop at the box office with a collection of only approx, Rs 2-5 crore.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman was a recently released film starring Saif Ali Khan and debutant Alaya F in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan’s role in the movie was similar to his character in the movie Cocktail. The story revolved around a reckless man whose life takes a 360-degree turn after he meets his daughter after years. As of February 21, 2020, the film has a worldwide gross collection of Rs 43.83 crores.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' To Release On THIS Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.