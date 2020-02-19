Saif Ali Khan Had Ups & Downs Over The Years In Bollywood; Read

Saif Ali Khan’s career has witnessed a series of highs and lows before the curve finally started heading upwards. The actor marked his Bollywood career with a leading role in Yash Chopra’s 1993 Parampara. Later on, his Aashik Awara garnered him awards but failed miserably at the box office. Similarly, Pehchaan and Imtihaan also did not leave any impact commercially.

However, Saif Ali Khan got his breakthrough with romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He also received praise for his brilliant performances in supporting roles in these movies. After a series of failures, the actor got back on the track with action drama Kachche Dhaage starring Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. After which, Hum Saath Saath Hain, featuring an ensemble cast, emerged out as the highest-grossing film of that year.

Kick-starting 21st century with his career's best films

The start of the 21st century marked Saif Ali Khan's first collaboration with Preity Zinta with Kya Kehna, which was followed by coming-of-age buddy drama, Dil Chahta Hai. He also collaborated with her in Nikhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, which received huge critical acclaim.

Later on, Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of a manipulative businessman in Urmila Matondkar starrer Ek Hasina Thi was highly appreciated. He also showcased his versatility by playing a cartoonist in Hum Tum opposite Rani Mukerji. His creativity levels surged as a musician in Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta.

Saif Ali Khan is on a roll with his successful movies

Besides his comedic characters, Saif Ali Khan also essayed the role of Ishwar Langda Tyagi in the crime drama, Omkara, which is loosely based on Lago in William Shakespeare’s Othello. After this movie, there was no looking back. He went on to be a part of commercially successful flicks including Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, and the Race franchise.

The actor also marked his digital debut with Netflix’s Sacred Games. Recently, he garnered praise with his recent successful Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring debutante Alaya F. He also starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan.

