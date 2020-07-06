Tips From Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Home To Redecorate Your Place; See Pics

Saif and Kareena are one of the most followed celebrity couples on social media. While the couple rather prefers to maintain their privacy, they do share some personal pictures on social media from time to time. If one glances through their Instagram profile, they will come across quite a few snaps that have been taken inside the picturesque Pataudi home. While Saif Ali Khan and Bebo reside at their Mumbai home which is situated in Bandra, the Pataudi home is rather a holiday home for the family. Here are some home décor tips that you can pick up from the 150 room palace situated in the Gurgaon district of Haryana:

ALSO READ: 'A Song With Her Often Became Real Art': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Saroj Khan's Death

Colonial Style of architecture:

Although Saif Ali Khan recently renovated the Pataudi palace by adding modern architectural elements; it still has a touch of the colonial era. If you are thinking of renovating your house, you must think about adding a touch of colonial elements that will give your house a royal look. Chandeliers and arc-shaped walls help add a royal touch to bungalows and duplex flats. This picture of Saif Ali Khan's house in Gurgaon is a true testament of it:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Talented Actor, Says Saif Ali Khan

A touch of simplicity and comfort:

While a royal decor often catches the eye, it does not make sense to have a home where one is not comfortable. A simple sofa in your lush green garden will help you to enjoy the beauty of nature. As per reports, when Saif Ali Khan purchased his property again, he refurnished the interiors of the palace to convert it into a comfortable setting. Although the Pataudi palace has a royal touch to it, simple elements like these truly make the palace welcoming:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Goofy Throwback Picture Is Too Cute To Miss

Heritage furniture:

Saif Ali Khan seems to have an eye for the finer things in life. Hence, he seems to have adorned his palace with heritage furniture. As per reports, the Cocktail actor collaborated with the online shopping portal Flipkart to procure heritage furniture for the Pataudi Palace. If you wish to give your home a royal touch, heritage furniture is something which you must consider.

A reflection of our roots:

Old paintings and the photographs of our loved ones truly add a personal touch to our homes. The Pataudi home in Gurgaon seems to have a room reserved for old photographs of the family. Although the photographs seem to be quite old, rich frames truly add a grand touch to them. So don’t worry if your old photographs have turned yellow for you can adorn them with rich classic frames that will add a quintessential touch to your home.

Saif and Kareena are often spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Gurgaon. One of the duo’s Instagram posts with their son Taimur, at the Pataudi Palace, has won the hearts of several fans. You can check out the Instagram post here.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says He Too Has Been A Victim

Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor's fan account @kareenakapoorteam & Kareena Kapoor Khan's official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.