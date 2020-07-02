Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Goofy Throwback Picture Is Too Cute To Miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. And often enough pictures of them always manage to make rounds on the internet. Be it their vacation pictures or their goofy adorable photos, their post always sends fans in a tizzy. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a major throwback picture of this adorable couple when they being all goofy with each other.

In this throwback picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing in the most adorable way giving fans complete couple goals. Saif can be seen staring at Bebo and is tempting her with his delicious looking piece of cake and Kareena stares back at him and is all smiles.

In the pic, Bebo can be seen sporting an emerald green halter neck top. She also opted for a bouncy wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and opted for his hair tied at the back, well-shaped beard and a watch. Check out this cute picture below.

Netizens went on to write all things nice on the post. Some of them went on to call them, ‘beautiful couple’ ‘so cute’ and much more. Seeing the comments, it is quite evident that the couple is loved by their fans. Check out a few comments by fans below.

Apart from this picture, Kareena herself goes on to share several pictures on her social media handle that often take the internet by storm. During the lockdown, the actor has been giving glimpses on she spends her day with her husband and her son in their Mumbai home. She has been sharing work out pics, playtime with her son and reading.

On the work front

Kareena will be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in lead roles. The movie is reportedly an official remake of American film titled Forrest Gump that released in 1994. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2020.

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Varun V. Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji and Sidhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The movie has completed its filming and is expected to release in 2020.

