Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Talented Actor, Says Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about his Dil Bechara co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interaction with a leading daily, Saif said that Sushant was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. He added that he thought the late actor had a bright future ahead of him. He also said that Sushant was very polite to him and appreciated his cameo appearance in the film.

Saif said that the late actor wanted to talk about subjects like astronomy and philosophy. He added that he got the feeling that Rajput was brighter than him. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

In the same interaction, the actor also talked about the nepotism in Bollywood. He revealed that he has been a victim of nepotism but no one talks about it. Saif Ali Khan also said that the truth is more complicated and people are not interested in finding out more about it. He added that he hopes when the tide blows over, brighter things shine out of it.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. It is originally based on a novel by John Green of the same name. The Indian version stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film. This film marks Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut and casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour.

