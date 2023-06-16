Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas Excels, Saif Ali Khan Terrorises In Mythological Film

Prabhas emerged as a pan-India star with the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster Baahubali 2, which helped him prove that he was a bonafide mass hero. The actor’s subsequent releases Saaho and Radhe Shyam, however, failed to do justice to this image.

Prabhas’ latest film Adipurush, a retelling of the epic saga The Ramayana, had garnered plenty of attention prior to its release with its visually-appealing trailer. The positive response suggested that it had the potential to do justice to Prabhas’ larger-than-life reel image. So, did Adipurush live up to these expectations?

3 things you need to know

Adipurush features the right mix of action and emotion.

The Sanjeevani scene is a highlight of the film.

Saif Ali Khan makes his presence felt in Adipurush, which stars him as Lankesh.

HOT TAKE

Adipurush, right from the word go, plays out like a star vehicle for Prabhas with each scene building an aura around his character. The mythological drama, however, is not merely a one-man show by any stretch of the imagination as characters such as Lord Hanuman (Devadatta Nage) and Lakshmana (Sunny Singh) too get equal importance.

(Prabhas plays Raghava in Adipurush, a retelling of Ramayana | Image: Twitter)

Does Adipurush live up to the hype?

Adipurush revolves around Lord Ram/Raghava (Prabhas), who is in exile with his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) and brother Lakshman. Their paths cross with Raavan (Saif Ali Khan) when the king of Lanka abducts goddess Sita. This sets the stage for the ultimate battle between ‘good’ and ‘evil’.

(In Adipurush, Prabhas essays the role of Lord Ram, also called Raghava | Image: Twitter/Prabhas)

Om Raut shows his prowess

Om Raut’s vision and the meticulously written screenplay elevate this already iconic tale to greater heights. Adipurush, like Baahubali and RRR, adopts the ‘show don’t tell’ approach of storytelling to give the audience properly fleshed-out characters. Pabhas’ first action scene does a splendid job of establishing Om Raut’s Lord Ram as a skilled warrior. Similarly, his scenes with Janaki and Lakshman highlight his softer side.

The same applies to Lord Hanuman’s character. The makers explore his backstory and his devotion to Lord Ram with equal fervor. The Sanjeevani scene is the character’s finest sequence from the film.

Grand second half

Adipurush transforms into an absolutely stunning visual spectacle in the second half when the focus shifts to the impending war between Lord Ram and Raavan. The fight scenes have been executed with utmost sincerity and do justice to Prabhas’ grand reel image. This makes up for minor shortcomings in the VFX.

(Prabhas as Raghav with his warriors off to battle. Image: Twitter)

Prabhas at his best

Coming to the performances, Prabhas is the heart and soul of Adipurush. He does complete justice to the character and emotes effortlessly with his eyes. His striking screen presence adds to the recall value of the action scenes.

(Prabhas as Raghava in Adipurush. Image: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon is sincere in a challenging role that is quite different from the glamorous ones she is associated with. Saif Ali Khan proves to be the surprise package of Adipurush. The actor, who wasn’t featured too prominently in the trailer and skipped the promotions, is at his menacing best in the scene where he is disguised as a Sanyasi.

Devadatta Nage too shines bright in his scenes with Prabhas. The supporting cast, which features actors such as Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Seth, serves its purpose. The music is another big asset for the film. Jai Shri Ram and Shivoham are a treat to watch on the big screen.

Watch it or skip it?

Adipurush, which was announced nearly three years ago, is a commendable effort that merits a watch merely because of its scale. The fact that it features some top-notch performances makes it even more enjoyable.

(Prabhas as Raghava in Adipurush. Image: Twitter)

What could have been better?

The VFX in the second half could have been better even though the visuals, unlike the one seen in the teaser, aren't outright cartoonish. The lighting too could have been brighter in a few sequences.

The cast of Adipurush includes Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles of Raghava and Janaki. Image: Twitter)

The Bottomline

Adipurush is a well-crafted mythological drama with grand action scenes and a strong emotional core, which helps it appeal to family and mass audiences alike.

(Rating: 3.5/5)