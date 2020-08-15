Saif Ali Khan Quiz: Can You Guess The Actor's Movies Just By His Dialogues?

Saif Ali Khan loves experimenting when it comes to playing different characters in his Bollywood movies. Saif Ali Khan's fans also love him for his humour and how gracefully he portrays a character in every film. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan's dialogues have an impressive impact on the audience. If you call yourself a true Saif Ali Khan fan, then take this Bollywood quiz below and guess Saif Ali Khan's movies just by his dialogues.

Can you guess these movies just by Saif Ali Khan's dialogues?

1. Veeru Paaji...Baniye Ki Dukaan Saaf Hogayi

Laal Kaptaan

Jawaani Jaaneman

Cocktail

2. Race Humesha Meri Thi Aur Meri hi Rahegi…Kyuki Main is Race ka sabse Purana Khiladi hoon

Race

Race 2

Aarakshan

3. Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi ... bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kurbaan

Omkara

Also Read: Fitness Hacks: Homemade Dumbbell Substitutes You Can Include In Your Weight Training

4. Wohi meri Duniya, wohi meri puja ... uske sivah nahi aur koi duja

Love Aaj Kal

Cocktail

Dil Chahta Hai

5. Ya toh Dosti Gehri hai, Yah ye photo 3D hai

Jawaani Jaaneman

Cocktail

Dil Chahta Hai

6. Sher Hu Main Sher. Aur Sher Tab Tak Raaja Hota Hai Jab Tak Akela Rahta Hai

Jawaani Jaaneman

Omkara

Laal Kaptaan

7. Yeh hai Bambai, Kachre ka dher aur beech beech me Quillay

Sacred Games

Tara Rum Pum

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Also Read: Desi Life Hacks: 5 Economical Dishwashing Detergent & Liquid Substitutes You Can Try

8. I can talk cars, I can walk cars ... in fact main khud hi Ek car hoon

Cocktail

Sacred Games

Tara Rum Pum

9. Mere Sach Or Jhuth Main Ab Koi Farak Nahin Hoigaa

Laal Kaptaan

Cocktail

Omkara

10.Jo Kaal Ke Saath Badal Jai Wo Akaal He Kaisa

Sacred Games

Laal Kaptaan

Aarakshan

Also Read: Photography Hacks You Can Try To Capture Artistic Images With Cost-effective DIY Set-ups

Answers

Cocktail - Saif Ali Khan was the third choice for this film. Race 2 - Saif Ali Khan was unhappy with the film after it released. Kal Ho Naa Ho - The team shot for Kal Ho Naa Ho in New York for 52 days Love Aaj Kal - The film was originally titled as Elastic Dil Chahta Hai - Saif Ali Khan initially refused to star in the film, but was persuaded by Dimple Kapadia Jawaani Jaaneman - Saif Ali Khan's classic song Ole Ole was recreated in this film Sacred games - This was the first web series of actor Saif Ali Khan Ta Ra Rum Pum - The song Hey Shona was shot at 2 am Omkara - Saif Ali Khan's first negative role in a Bollywood film Laal Kaptaan - Saif Ali Khan's name was not revealed in the film

Also Read: Follow Samantha Akkineni's Tips To Build A Beautiful Mini-garden At Home

Source for GIFs- Giphy.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.