Saif Ali Khan Quiz: Can You Guess The Actor's Movies Just By His Dialogues?

Saif Ali Khan loves experimenting when it comes to playing different characters in his Bollywood movies. Saif Ali Khan's fans also love him for his humour and how gracefully he portrays a character in every film. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan's dialogues have an impressive impact on the audience. If you call yourself a true Saif Ali Khan fan, then take this Bollywood quiz below and guess Saif Ali Khan's movies just by his dialogues.
1. Veeru Paaji...Baniye Ki Dukaan Saaf Hogayi
2. Race Humesha Meri Thi Aur Meri hi Rahegi…Kyuki Main is Race ka sabse Purana Khiladi hoon
3. Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi ... bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain
Also Read: Fitness Hacks: Homemade Dumbbell Substitutes You Can Include In Your Weight Training
4. Wohi meri Duniya, wohi meri puja ... uske sivah nahi aur koi duja
5. Ya toh Dosti Gehri hai, Yah ye photo 3D hai
6. Sher Hu Main Sher. Aur Sher Tab Tak Raaja Hota Hai Jab Tak Akela Rahta Hai
7. Yeh hai Bambai, Kachre ka dher aur beech beech me Quillay
Also Read: Desi Life Hacks: 5 Economical Dishwashing Detergent & Liquid Substitutes You Can Try
8. I can talk cars, I can walk cars ... in fact main khud hi Ek car hoon
9. Mere Sach Or Jhuth Main Ab Koi Farak Nahin Hoigaa
10.Jo Kaal Ke Saath Badal Jai Wo Akaal He Kaisa
Also Read: Photography Hacks You Can Try To Capture Artistic Images With Cost-effective DIY Set-ups
Also Read: Follow Samantha Akkineni's Tips To Build A Beautiful Mini-garden At Home
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.