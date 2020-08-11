Follow Samantha Akkineni's Tips To Build A Beautiful Mini-garden At Home

Going by Samantha Akkineni's social media handles, it is clear that actor is fond of gardening and often spends her time trying to make her mini garden look better. Along with pictures of her garden, the actor often shares various tips and hacks for her followers and offers them advice on how to make one for their own. Take a look at these DIY tips from Samantha to create a mini-garden at your home.

Samantha Akkineni's tips to create a DIY mini-garden at your home

Growing your batch of cabbage microgreens

Samantha Akkineni used her bedroom to grow her cabbage microgreens and shared the results on her social media. The actor said that one just needs a tray, cocopeat, some seeds, and a cool room with partial sunlight. She further revealed the steps to do so in her caption.

Step 1: Fill the tray with cocopeat and leave some room at the top

Step 2: Sprinkle the seeds

Step 3: Spray water generously till the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray. Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window. If there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp.

Step 4: Leave it for 4 days (you can check on it every day you'll see it sprout ). On the 5th day remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once every day. By day 8, your microgreens are ready to harvest up to day 14.

Zero Budget Gardening

Offering some zero-budget gardening hacks through her conversation with Bhargavi Bijjam, the actor revealed that one can use packets like milk packets or namkeen packets as pots for their plants. She mentioned that one add cocopeat in it and sow seeds of plants like fenugreek, mint leaves, and mustard. Once planted, the plants will grow within a week.

DIY Bio-Enzyme

How to make your own Bio enzyme?

3 parts fruits peels or 300 grams

1 part jaggery or 100grams

10 parts water or 1litre

1 part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bio enzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 months to 1 month). Mix everything in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container and store in a dark corner in your kitchen

Instructions:

During the first 10 days, the container needs to be opened every day for a few seconds

After that every alternate day should suffice

At the end of 3 months, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness. The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains. It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bio enzyme.

The liquid we have post straining is ready to be used

