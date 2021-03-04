Saba Ali Khan Digs Out Unseen Family Pics From Saif-Kareena & Soha-Kunal's Wedding

A day after sharing some childhood pictures, Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, dug out some old photos from the former's wedding with Kareena Kapoor, and sister, Soha Ali Khan's marriage with Kunal Kemmu. Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram and posted two throwback pics. Recalling the good times from her brother's intimate affair, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Remembrance 1, Bhai's wedding." Whereas, while sharing a glimpse of Soha and Kunal's event, she wrote, "Remembrance 2. Deja vu. Soha wedding. Fun Madness. And precious moments." Saba remarked that she misses those days and also misses the beautiful and precious moments.

Unseen pics from Saif and Soha's wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in Mumbai on October 16, 2012, and their wedding pictures flared all over the internet. At first, the couple got their marriage registered at Saif’s house and then had a non-traditional wedding ceremony at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. The duo's reception was graced by Priety Zinta, Tusshar Kapoor, Anil Kapoor with daughter Sonam Kapoor and many others. Saif and Kareena welcomed Taimur in 2016 and became parents to their second baby boy in 2021.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. In 2020, the couple celebrated five years of togetherness. Kunal wrote, "It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife."

Earlier, Saba Ali Khan shared some black and white pics in which young Sharmila Tagore could be seen holding her kids, Saif, Soha and Saba. She captioned the post as, "Family memories. Captured decades ago. Don't we all love visiting these old pictures and revisiting uncomplicated childhood beautiful times; Filled with nostalgia and love." Whereas, in the next frame, the three kids were seated on Shamila's lap. On the work front, while Soha has been away from the celluloid, Saif, Kareena and Kunal have their respective projects in the pipeline.

