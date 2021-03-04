Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'lovely Evening' With Karisma & Close Friends

On March 3, 2021, Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from her recent get-together with her gang. In the picture, she can be seen posing with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra. Presumably, the get-together was hosted by the new parents, Kareena and Saif. Sharing the glimpse of her little party, Karisma called the evening ‘lovely’.

Karisma Kapoor shares a glimpse of her little party with gang

In the picture, Karisma can be seen sporting a black sweatshirt and a pair of faded denim jeans. She accessorised herself with a piece of minimal gold necklace. She went for subtle makeup and wore pink lipstick. Her hair is tied in a low ponytail and one can see her flaunting her faded smile while posing for the camera. Kareena donned a grey coloured shirt and kohled up her eyes. She kept her short hair open. Malaika, too, looked stunning in a white sleeveless top which she paired with blue and white trousers.

One can see Karisma and Natasha sitting on a couch, while Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Amrita and Manish posed standing. As for the caption, Karisma penned, “Lovely evenings”. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Superb” with a red heart, while another one said, “Gorgeous” with a fire emoji. A netizen commented, “Bebos new house”. Another one simply called the picture ‘nice’ and dropped red hearts.

Karisma Kapoor is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. On March 2, 2021, she shared a mirror selfie picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen posing in front of a mirror sporting her workout outfit.

She donned a black sports bra and black coloured tight pants. Going for no makeup, her hair is tied in a high bun, she flaunted her toned abs and donned a serious look while looking into her cell phone. Karisma captioned the picture as, “Burn ‘#marchdiaries’”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Image Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

