Saif Ali Khan Resumes Shooting For An Upcoming Web Series 'Dilli'; Read Details

Saif Ali Khan has appeared in several movies and has worked in different genres over the years. As per the recent reports of Bollywood Hungama, the actor recently resumed work on his next OTT project. Saif Ali Khan has begun dubbing with the supervision of sound engineer Dilip Subramaniam for the series which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Saif Ali Khan resumes shooting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several film/TV shoots were put on hold. Many films have also been released on several OTT platforms as theatres have been shut since the past 6 months. Amidst all this, actor Saif Ali Khan recently resumed shooting for his upcoming series. The filmmaker Ali Abbas shared the images on his Instagram handle, which shows the actor dubbing with the new way of working. Take a look at the post below.

The pictures shared by the filmmaker show Race actor Saif Ali Khan sitting on a couch with a script in hand. Besides him, there are few people present for the dubbing session. One of the crew members can be seen wearing a PPE suit and wearing a mask holds a mic near the actor. On the other hand, another person in protective gear is seen in the background.

For the unversed, Dilli, which was earlier titled as Taandav is a political thriller series, featuring Saif Ali Khan as a politician. The thriller web-series will explore the dark side of some serious issues like politics, murders, trafficking, and many more. Moreover, the second season of this series has already been commissioned, even before the release of the first season.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan started this year with a bang as he starred in movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman. Both movies received high praise from fans and critics. While Tanhaji was a period drama in which Saif essayed the role of an antagonist, Saif’s role was quite quirky in the family entertainer, Jawaani Jaaneman.

The movie marked the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala in the Hindi film industry. Besides this, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel of his blockbuster hit Bunty Aur Bubli, titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji.

