Preity Zinta Reveals She Stole Saif Ali Khan’s Bronzers On The Sets Of 'Salaam Namaste'

On September 9, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Salaam Namaste turned a year older. To celebrate 15 years of the rom-com, actor Preity Zinta took to her social media handle and shared a video, which was a snip from the title track of the film. In a brief caption, Preity expressed her gratitude and showered love on the cast and crew of the film, including co-actors Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. As the video ended, it read "15 years of Salaam Namaste".

Preity Zinta celebrates 15 years of Salaam Namaste:

"Salaam Namaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @arshad_warsi , @jaavedjaaferi and @siddharthanandofficial were a riot. I never laughed so hard on and off set and yes I’m finally going to admit it- I stole most of Saif’s bronzer ðŸ˜‚ When he was not looking of course. Thank you Adi, Sid, @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani, @khan_ahmedasas, @surilyg & the entire cast n crew for all the madness. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summerâ¤ï¸ #SalaamNamaste #Friendship #Memories #Laughter #YRF #Ting" (sic), read Preity Zinta's caption. Scroll down to take a look at the video-post.

READ | Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Salaam Namaste': Here's Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Within a day, the celebration post of the film managed to garner more than 64k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from Zinta's 7.6M Instagram followers praised the musical-romance drama in the comments section. A user wrote, "Salaam Namaste was one of the lightest and boldest hindi entertainers in recent years. It was on par with any well-made Hollywood rom-com" while another asserted, "OMG...I loved this film and its music so much. I still do...and if I listen to the soundtrack it creates goosebumps!". On the other side, many Instagram users flooded the comments box with heart-eye and fire emoticons.

READ | Saif Ali Khan And Preity Zinta's Best Bollywood Films To Binge-watch This Weekend

Salaam Namaste

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's film marked the directorial debut of Siddharth Anand. The film, produced under the production banner of YRF, revolves around two young and ambitious people who leave their homes to make their career and life. As Nikhil and Ambar fall in love with each other, they decide to move in together. However, the duo parts their ways. The story follows their one year of relationship in which they have to live in an awkward commitment due to the tenancy agreement.

READ | Saif Ali Khan And Preity Zinta's Deleted Scenes From 'Salaam Namaste'; See Here

READ | Preity Zinta's Bday Post For Saif: "Love You For Always Being 100 Per Cent Original Nut"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.