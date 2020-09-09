Saif Ali Khan Conducts Dramatic Reading Session For Kids On International Literacy Day

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently read out a storybook for non-profitable children's book publishing house on the occasion of International Literacy Day. The video, posted on YouTube, featured the story of T Sundari, The Girl Who Could Not Stop Laughing by Meera Ganapathi. In the dramatic reading segment, Saif Ali Khan is seen adding maximum effect through heartfelt laughs and special sounds.

Saif Ali Khan’s reading session

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently collaborated with a children’s book publishing house, Pratham Books, to have a book-reading session for the kids. In the video posted on YouTube, he is seen settled at home while he reads out a storybook for the kids. The screen has been divided into two parts to give an animated effect to the story, while the story is being read out.

The story, called The Girl Who Could Not Stop Laughing, has also been given a dramatic effect by the actor through this special narration. The story speaks about a young girl, T Sundari, who finds it hard to contain her laughter when she finds something funny. She is often called out for this habit and is also thrown out of the class for distracting everyone. Her inability to have control over her laugh leads her to believe that she is different from others. T Sundari also makes a rulebook for herself but it does not help as expected. She is then confronted by her older brother, which lets her look at life differently.

Saif Ali Khan narrated the entire story and also explained the moral given at the end of it. He states that laughter is always the best medicine and hence must not be contained. The feel-good story had him impersonating various kinds of laughs with utmost precision. Have a look at the light-hearted video on YouTube here.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is all set to feature in the upcoming comedy-drama film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film is being directed by Varun V Sharma and is based on the events that follow after Bunty and Babli’s retirement. It stars actors like Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.

Image courtesy: Still from YouTube (Pratham Books)

