Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Songs With Kareena Kapoor You Must Check Out

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot in the year 2012. The duo shares excellent chemistry on screen, and they have often received widespread acclaim from critics for their performances. Here are some of their most memorable movie songs you must check out. Read on:

Saif Ali Khan songs with Kareena Kapoor

Dil Haara

Dil Haara is a hit track from the movie Tashan. The song depicts the stunning chemistry between the lead pairs Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The song is sung by well-known singer Sukhwinder Singh. Tashan was a comedy action flick featuring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film was released under the banner of Yash Raj Films and was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were paired opposite each other in this movie.

Shukran Allan

The romantic song Shukran Allan is from the film Kurbaan. The song received massive acclaim from critics and the audience. The soft dholak beat, which is perfectly coupled with the good percussions and synthesizers, gives this song a uniquely romantic feel. Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal's vocals further elevate the song. Moreover, Salim Merchant's backing vocals give this soulful song an utterly heavenly feel. Lyrics by Niranjan Iyengar were also acclaimed.

Raabta

Raabta is a popular song from the film, Agent Vinod. It is a beautiful melodious song that is a welcome inclusion in the film. The song is so good that a Pritam later made three more variants. It also received widespread acclaim from contemporary music critics. However, among all the four tracks, the ones sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal were loved much by the audience.

Agent Vinod had Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the prominent roles. It was a remake film of the original movie that was released in the year 1977. The film was co-produced by Saif Ali Khan and was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and did not perform well commercially.

