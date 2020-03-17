Saif Ali Khan's Bookworm Pic Shared By Kareena Kapoor Has Taimur Too; Did You Spot Him?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined Instagram and seems like she is enjoying her time on social media. She is often seen sharing picture of her with her loved ones and is receiving a lot of love and comments on her picture. Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared her and Saif Ali Khan’s plan for the week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share her and Saif’s plan. In the first picture that was shared by Kareena, one can see Saif Ali Khan sitting in his kurta pyjama reading a book. And the other picture shows Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy on her phone.

Among the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, one might have missed the frames on the bookshelf. The centre picture in the frame is none other than that of their adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan. Their little angel is looking cutely into the camera.

Along with the picture Kareena Kapoor Khan also wrote, “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram.” Check out the picture below, and don’t forget to spot Taimur’s adorable picture.

This is reportedly the second time Kareena Kapoor has posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. The previous monochrome picture showed, Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar in an open ground. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan's Baby Pics Make Fans Go 'Like Father Like Son'

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside perfectionist Aamir Khan. The film is reported to be an official remake from an American film. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. Kareena recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle as with Aamir Khan as they were shooting for their film.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Talks Up About Working With Daughter Sara Ali Khan; Read Details Here

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Has Learnt From The Failure Of Her Movies

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.