Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves To 'Despacito' While A Shy Saif Ali Khan Tries To Match Steps

Kareena Kapoor Khan has won the hearts of her fans not just as an actress but also as a dancer, host and many more roles. The renowned actress recently made news with her social media handle. Khan has been on Instagram for a few days and her account already has earned her a massive number of followers. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in high spirits as she danced to the popular song, Despacito.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dances to Despacito

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen partying with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and others at an event. The rather shy Saif was seen moving to the music while Kareena stole the show with her dance moves. Kareena wore a beautiful golden lehenga that went well with her lean figure. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen enjoying with friends and family as she left her worries behind. The couple danced to the song popular Spanish song, Despacito. The song is sung by Luis Fonsi.

Ever since Khan has been on Instagram, she has been obsessed with the app. Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband, Saif Ali Khan is not on social media but Khan has made it a point to get him on Instagram with her posts. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram pictures and captions have gotten not just the media's attention but have also gotten her fans to love her even more.

