Saif Ali Khan Says He Is Proud Of Daughter Sara Despite Box Office Failure Of Love Aaj Kal

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan being cast the sequel of his 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal created quite a stir among the audience. Rumours that Sara Ali Khan and her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan were dating during the shoot of the film only made the fans wonder about the kind of chemistry they will share of the silver screen. After the trailer of the film was released, the fans were pleased with Karik and Sara’s chemistry in the trailer. Sara Ali Khan's father actor Saif Ali Khan stated that he was proud of Sara Ali Khan irrespective of how the movie does at the box office.

Saif Ali Khan was reportedly asked about Sara Ali Khan’s latest venture Love Aaj Kal as it tanked at the box office. Being a doting father, Saif Ali Khan had nothing but good things to say about his daughter. He even stated that he is very proud of Sara Ali Khan. He went on to say that hits and flops are a part of the acting career. Saif Ali Khan was heard saying that misses and hits are all a part of the game.

When Saif Ali Khan was previously asked about the trailer of Love Aaj Kal, he stated that the trailer made him reminisce his days of shooting the film. However, he also stated that he likes the trailer of his film better, which released almost a decade back. While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry and their bond became the talk of the town, the movie failed to make the impact it was expected to make. It has been reported that Love Aaj Kal earned around 12 crore net profit on its opening day and earned a gross of Rs 41.65 crores in India at the box office.

About Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal released Valentine’s Day this year. While Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Veer, Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Zoe in the upcoming film. It also stars Randeep Hooda plays the role of Raj and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The previously released movie starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

