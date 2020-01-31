Saif Ali Khan Takes Kapil Sharma's Case For Flirting With Kareena On His Show; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is a regular for celebrities to promote their upcoming movies. In the show, host Kapil Sharma is seen interacting with celebrity guests and entertaining the audience. This week, Kapil Sharma will host the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan along with Tabu and newcomer Alaya F.

Saif Ali Khan embarrasses Kapil Sharma in front of everyone

As soon as Saif Ali Khan entered the scene, the audience started cheering his name and called him ‘Saifu’. To this, Kapil Sharma asked him what Kareena Kapoor Khan lovingly calls him at home. This prompted Saif Ali Khan to ask him or rather remind him whether Kapil Sharma was a married man or not. Kapil Sharma coyly nodded to this. Saif Ali Khan further added to his statement and said that the reason why he asked this is that the last time his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, came to the show, Kapil Sharma was out and out flirting with her. Kapil Sharma got embarrassed for a few seconds before prompting a statement saying that he has a habit of flirting with everyone’s wife, no matter what. This left the audience in fits of laughter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had visited The Kapil Sharma Show sets to promote her recent movie, Good Newwz. In that episode, Kapil Sharma was seen passing flirtatious remarks to Kareena. Although Kareena Kapoor Khan would smartly let them pass and turn his flirtatious remarks down with her wit, Saif Ali Khan seemed to have remembered them and taken it up with Kapil Sharma on his show. The episode will air on television this weekend.

Jawaani Jaaneman: Updates

The movie has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F. The movie will portray Saif Ali Khan in a playboy role who discovers he has a nineteen-year-old daughter he never knew about. The movie is set to release on February 7, 2020.

