Five Reasons Why Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is A Must Watch

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The quirky trailer of the film has managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life revolves around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter. Well, here are some of the reasons why this whacky film deserves to be on your watch-list this weekend.

Saif Ali Khan's uber-cool look

Saif has proved his versatility with each of his films. He is all set to charm the viewers yet again by the looks of the trailer. After playing the lethal Udhay Bhan in Tanhaji, Saif will again essay a different character in the film. Saif's playboy look consisting of his sculpted body and tattoos makes the film a must-watch.

Alaya F's debut film

It is the era of star kids making their debut by following the footsteps of their parents. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F will be making her much-awaited debut with this film. By the looks of the trailer, Alaya's performance looks promising. Her vibrant screen presence has raised the anticipation further for the film.

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's chemistry

When two talented actors come together on-screen, the result will surely be larger than life. Saif and Tabu's infectious camaraderie remains one of the highlights of the film. Tabu will also be seen in a quirky and hippie avatar which is a thing to look out for. It will be interesting to witness their fire-crackling chemistry unfold on-screen.

The soundtracks which will make you nostalgic

The foot-tapping songs of the film like Ole Ole 2.0 and Gallan Kardi have already become chartbusters. The song Ole Ole especially takes the fans down the memory lane. Saif sets the screen on fire as she recreates this iconic track of his. The songs are also one of the key reasons to watch out for the film.

The unique plot

The film revolves around a distinct bond between a father and daughter. Saif and Alaya 'allegedly' play father and daughter in the film. The camaraderie between their characters will be interesting to witness. Are you excited to watch the film? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

