Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On How He Keeps Up With The Industry And His Views On Fame

Neha Dhupia has returned with her chat show No Filter Neha with a special #WorkFromHome edition. The first episode of the podcast was live on Jio Saavan's Streaming platform on August 25, 2020. The guest for the first episode was Saif Ali Khan. In the show, he spoke about his idea of fame.

The show has the same old fun formats with a twist. It shows the co-producer and host Neha Dhupia adjusting to the new normal. The main aim of the show is to know how celebrities are making sesne of the new normal and how their lives have changed in the past few months.

Saif Ali Khan on how he keeps up with the industry

He said that when he was a kid, Indian film director Umesh Mehra had told him that his acting career will only last for 10-15 years and that he would have to retire at the age of 40. He mentioned that it has been almost 30 years now for him in this industry and it's his generation of actors that have changed the trend.

When asked about how he keeps up with the industry he said, ''it's all fun and games when the actors are young''. He said that a lot of extracurricular activities have to be taken care of.

Saif said that when the actors are 30, they can drink with their crew and have fun with them post shoots. However, when they grow older, they have much bigger priorities. He said, "After a point though, you are like…this is going to give me a hangover, I need to wake up early. So, I guess its age and priorities where you are like there is nothing that is going to be said after a party at 1 am, there is nothing going to be said that is really going to change your life or is even important, beyond a point." He talked about where one should pour their energy and save it for later.

Saif's idea of fame

When asked about his idea of fame, he spoke about a poem by John Keats. He said that he has followed that approach all his life, wherein he hasn't pushed too hard to be talked about. He further said people talk about what they want to talk and he doesn't even have to try too hard. He also mentioned that he does not like being photographed, unlike others who like the paparazzi. He said he doesn't give much attention to it and still gets photographed and talked about.

The show, co-produced by Jio Saavan and Neha’s Big Girl Production, aims at bringing raw, uncensored stories from celebrities across fields. This is the fifth season of NoFilterNeha and will have 12 episodes in total.

Image Source: Saif Ali Khan Fanpage/Instagram

