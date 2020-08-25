Saif Ali Khan To Pen Down His Life Story, His Autobiography To Be Out In 2021

Saif Ali Khan has spent more than two decades in the Bollywood industry and has starred in several award-winning movies. The actor loves experimenting with his roles, be it portraying a charming and urbane man from Delhi in Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho, to portraying a quirky Parsi in Being Cyrus and a gangster in Omkara.

Saif Ali Khan is also known for his role as a troubled police officer in Sacred Games. Despite living a colourful life on-screen, Saif Ali Khan has managed to remain a private person. A publishing house, HarperCollins recently announced that Saif Ali Khan's autobiography will be releasing by 2021, which might give a closer look into his life.

Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to release by 2021

Saif Ali Khan is popular for his various experimental roles in Bollywood movies. The actor remains low-key in real life and his upcoming biography will speak a lot about his life. The upcoming book will hold no-barred accounts with Saif Ali Khan as the actor will be opening about his family, home, his successes and his failures, his influences and inspirations, and his films.

Speaking about his upcoming book, Saif Ali Khan said that many things change and will be lost if people don't record them. Adding, that it would be nice to remember and record them. He also said that the book is funny and moving and is also a selfish endeavour, hoping people enjoy his book too.

The book will be released by HarperCollins India and the Commissioning Editor Bushra Ahmed said that in today's age Saif Ali Khan is one of the rarest, well-read stars, and also the last one of his tribe. His movies and interviews are a treasure trove of reflection on life and living.

Further adding that she is thrilled Saif Ali Khan's autobiography has come to HarperCollins, and it is going to be the perfect memoir, which is cheeky and funny. The Publisher of HarperCollins India, Diya Kar said that Saif Ali Khan is one of India's most versatile actor and his autobiography is a treat to publish, adding that they were glad he chose HarperCollins India as his autobiography's publishers.

(With Inputs from PR)

