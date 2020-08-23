Saif Ali Khan's 'Go Goa Gone 2', 'Bhoot Police' And Other Upcoming Films To Watch Out For

Saif Ali Khan is a well-known actor in the industry and has earned much appreciation for his performances over the years. His upcoming ventures have several interesting films, ranging from different genres like comedy to horror to epic action. The actor will be collaborating with some of his old co-stars and will also appear with a few actors for the first time next. Below is the list of his forthcoming movies to watch out for.

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming films

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Saif Ali Khan will reunite with Rani Mukerji on the big screen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. It is a sequel to the 2005’s hit Bunty Aur Babli, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani in the titular role. The second instalment also features Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. It is helmed by Varun V. Sharma as his directorial debut.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films banner. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was scheduled for a June 26, 2020 release, but got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. New release date is yet to be announced.

Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police has a fresh on-screen collaboration as it features Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Ali Fazal. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, it will be a horror-comedy. The film is said to star Saif and Ali as a ghost hunter, while Fatima will portray an enchanting woman. Bhoot Police is under final development stage.

Go Goa Gone 2

Saif Ali Khan will return as Boris along with Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari in Go Goa Gone 2. As the title suggests, it is the second instalment of the 2013 film Go Goa Gone, which gained many praises from the audiences. The zombie-comedy movie is said to pick up the story from where the original ended. Go Goa Gone 2 is eyeing for March 2021 release. Filming is yet to begin.

Adipurush

Om Raut, who made his directorial debut with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has announced his next titled as Adipurush. The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role and the motion poster of the same was recently revealed. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan will also feature in the film as the main antagonist. It will mark Saif’s first project with Prabhas, and second venture with filmmaker Om Raut. The actor also played a negative character in Om’s Tanhaji. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

