Saif Ali Khan To Play The Main Villain In Om Raut's Next Film 'Adipurush': Reports

The director behind Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut, is all set to helm his next film titled Adipurush. This upcoming movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and will reportedly star South Indian Superstar Prabhas in the lead role. Now, according to an exclusive report by Bollywood Hungama, Om Raut's Adipurush will also feature actor Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan also played the villain in Om Raut's previous film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Saif Ali Khan to reportedly play the villain in Om Raut's Adipurush

Also Read | As Kareena Kapoor-Saif Expect 2nd Baby, Netizen's 'Badhaai Ho' Twist Impresses Gajraj Rao

A source close to Om Raut told Bollywood Hungama that Saif Ali Khan will feature in Adipurush. The source told the entertainment portal that Om Raut was keen on casting Saif Ali Khan as the main villain after seeing his stellar performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The source also talked about Saif Ali Khan's role and significance in the upcoming film.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 50th Birthday: Kids Sara & Ibrahim Share Priceless Pictures Wishing Father

Speaking to the portal, the source said that Saif Ali Khan would only come on board the project if his role was a good one. Om Raut has once again asked Saif Ali Khan to play the role of the villain in Adipurush. The source further revealed that the plot of Adipurush will revolve around the fight between good and evil. The source added that due to the duality of the movie's theme, Saif Ali Khan will almost be a parallel lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Race' Vs 'Race 2': Which Performed Better At Box Office?

This report is yet to be confirmed as Saif Ali Khan has not yet been officially announced as the main antagonist in Om Raut's Adipurush. The upcoming film is currently in pre-production and will only begin filming sometime in 2021. Adipurush is expected to release sometime around 2022.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is also set to feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie was set to release in June of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new release date for the film has not yet been announced. Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

[Promo from @saif_alikan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.