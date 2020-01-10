Saif Ali Khan Speaks In Favour Of Ali Abbas Zafar Who Kept The Writer Of 'Tandav' Off Set

As per reports, it was stated that director Ali Abbas Zafar who is working on the political drama Tandav, kept the writer Gaurav Solanki off the sets while shooting the web series. The series stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. When Saif Ali Khan was asked about the incident, the actor supported Ali Abbas saying that it is not the writer’s place to be on the set and direct.

Saif Ali Khan added that it is the director’s call to make what he has to do with the source material. It is his decision to burn or scrap something completely. Saif also mentioned that Ali has made the most of the material.

The actor also stated that writers also should be treated with dignity and respect. They deserve more praise, love and money since they are the actual creators of the characters. Saif was all praise for writer Gaurav Solanki calling him a gem.

Saif Ali Khan also said that neither he or Gaurav can tell a director what to do on the set. He added that if the director asks someone to walk in the room backwards, one has to listen to him. The actor also mentioned that unless the writer feels that the material has been tampered with, this shouldn’t be a topic of conversation.

Speaking about Tandav, the actor said that it is a show based on politics and is set on a massive scale. The plot of the series takes into account the various fractions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them. Speaking about his character in the series, Saif said that his character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.

What is next in store for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on January 10, 2020, i.e. today. The movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut.

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in a romantic-comedy movie Jawaani Jaaneman. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s- Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s - Black and Knight Film. Tabu will be playing the role of Alaia F’s mother in the movie. Jawaani Jaaneman is also Alaia F’s debut movie. The movie will be releasing on January 31, 2020.

