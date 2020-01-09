Saif Ali Khan Took 27 Retakes For A Scene In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'?

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is a biographical period action movie. It stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. Saif Ali Khan is portraying the role of the main antagonist Udaybhan in the movie. Here’s the reason why he took multiple retakes while shooting for the movie.

At the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the director of the movie took a dig at Saif. He revealed that the actor took 27 retakes for a scene. Director Om Raut explained that Saif Ali Khan started shooting for Tanhaji, soon after he was done with his web series. He further added that his roled in the web series was a subtle and classy one.

However, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he had to play a flamboyant character of Udaybhan which features wearing stylish clothes. He added that he kept a pet named his character as Wolf. The director further mentioned that Udaybhan is a difficult character to play for any actor. However, Saif being Saif wanted perfection and would call for retakes himself. Sometimes even the director called for retakes to add an extra layer to make their cinema better.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. It will theatrically release on January 10, 2020.

What is next in store for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in a romantic-comedy movie Jawaani Jaaneman. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s- Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s - Black and Knight Film. Tabu will be playing the role of Alaia F’s mother in the movie. Jawaani Jaaneman is also Alaia F’s debut movie. The movie will be releasing on January 31, 2020.

