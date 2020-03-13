Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan's Baby Pics Make Fans Go 'Like Father Like Son'

Fans love being updated about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kid, Taimur Ali Khan. They go gaga over his pictures as soon as he gets snapped, be it on an outing with family or his presence at some event. As much as fans love seeing his pictures, they also enjoy timely comparisons of Saif with his kids. While fans are fascinated by the similarities between Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, something else recently caught their attention.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan look exactly alike in THIS picture

Recently, a popular fan account shared a picture of Saif and Taimur. What was different about this image is that it was a collage of Taimur Ali Khan's picture with an adorable baby picture of Saif Ali Khan. The duo look adorable and what is even more peculiar is that they look exactly alike.

The picture shared by the fan account is totally proof for the saying, "Like Father, Like Son". Even though fans always admired Taimur's cuteness, this was probably the first time that they came across a solid proof of the father-son duo looking similar in every way. From the messy hair to the adorable smile, one could say that it is the same person in the picture.

Mother Kareena Kapoor recently made her Instagram debut and has been treating her fans with adorable pictures of her family and herself. When the actor was asked about her Instagram debut in an interview, she said that they needed to have a place where the fans would get to know more about her personal life, her films and her brands. She then added there will obviously be a picture of Taimur Ali Khan every once in a while.

